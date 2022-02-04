Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to End COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in the State – Will Deal with COVID-19 the Same as Flu￼

February 4, 2022

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday that she will allow the “public health disaster emergency proclamation” to expire on February 15, 2022.The emergency proclamation was first issued on March 17, 2020, to authorize health mitigation measures during the early state of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary. The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly,” stated Gov. Reynolds. “State agencies will now manage COVID-19 as part of...



