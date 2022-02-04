Joe Biden ‘Proud’ of Jobs Report While 1% Say Economy Is Excellent

President Biden on Friday said he was “proud” of the January jobs report while just one percent of Americans say the economy is in excellent shape. “This morning’s report caps off my first year as president, and over that period, our economy created 6.6 million jobs,” Biden proudly stated in the White House. “If you can’t remember any year when so many people went to work in this country, there’s a reason: it never happened.”



