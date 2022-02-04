Judge halts VA governor’s opt-out school mask order, for now

Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge on Friday temporarily halted an executive order by Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. The temporary restraining order means that mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain, at least for now. Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo ruled in favor of seven school boards that filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s order, one of the first actions Youngkin took after his inauguration Jan. 15. The judge found that the single issue before the court was whether Youngkin, through his...



