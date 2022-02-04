Let go Landon

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A winter storm has begun to bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains and the Midwest. Follow live updates | Track the snow | Sign up for weather email alerts Here's how it's expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east into New England through Friday: Austin, Texas Winter storm warning: Until 10 p.m. ET Thursday Ice and sleet: Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches St. Louis Winter storm warning: Until 7 p.m. ET Snow: Up to 10 inches Little Rock, Arkansas Winter storm warning: Until 1 a.m. ET...



Read More...