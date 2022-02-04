Media credits Biden for ISIS leader's death, after blasting Trump for similar terrorist killings

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Trump was accused of stoking tensions, being "un-American" in sharp contrast to Biden press coverage. The mainstream media is crediting President Biden for directing the U.S. raid that killed the leader of Islamic State (ISIS) on Wednesday night, in sharp contrast to how the press panned then-President Trump after he ordered operations to kill the leaders of two U.S.-designated terrorist organizations in 2019 and 2020. "Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and to make the world a safer place," Biden said Thursday....



