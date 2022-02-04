Minnesota: During No-Knock Raid On Wrong Person, Cops Execute Innocent Man As He Slept On Sofa (Video)

Minneapolis, MN — After the death of George Floyd in May of 2020, the nation engaged in fierce debates about how to curb the problem of excessive force in the land of the free. After massive proposals from then-Congressman Justin Amash and Senator Rand Paul who wanted to end qualified immunity and no-knock warrants respectively, …



Read More...