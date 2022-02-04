Shaquille O'Neal's Take on Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate Is a Slam Dunk

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal has weighed in on the COVID vaccine mandate debate—and it’s one where he might be targeted for cancellation like Joe Rogan. Why? Well, he spoke his mind. He’s pro-vaccine too. He took it. He’s not against the vaccine, but he is against forcing people to take something they don’t want. O’Neal, a four-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, and 15-time all-star made his position clear on his podcast (via Fox News): But it’s just, people don’t want to take it, and you shouldn’t be forced to take something you don’t want," he [Shaq] said. O’Neal and...



