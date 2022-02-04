Steve Schmidt: ‘Stalinesque’ GOP Attempting to End the American Experiment

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shows the “Stalinesque” Republican Party has become an autocratic movement with the sole purpose of grabbing political power “at the cost of ending the American experiment.” Schmidt said, “This is a moment of, another moment of revelation of the Republican Party as an institution through its elected leaders revealing what it’s become. What it has become is an autocratic vehicle to advance an autocratic agenda that is controlled by Donald Trump in this country. There’s...



