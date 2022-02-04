'That’s Drain Water': New York Times’ Singaporean Chicken Curry Recipe Gets Slammed

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One commenter wrote, “As a Singaporean, this in no way resembles anything close to the chicken curry we eat in Singapore."While the topic of food can get pretty divisive among Singaporeans, one event has brought people together like never before – The New York Times’ Singaporean Chicken Curry recipe, which was uploaded on its recipes site, NYT Cooking, and on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 1). The IG post was captioned “What we’re making for Lunar New Year” and came with a video of the dish being cooked by journalist Clarissa Wei, who adapted the recipe from Shila Das, described on...



Read More...