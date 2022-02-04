The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

To Improve Trustworthiness Of The Hosts, ‘The View’ To Replace Whoopi Goldberg With Alex Jones

February 4, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NEW YORK, NY—ABC Studios has contracted Alex Jones for a set of ten episodes to boost the trustworthiness of 'The View' as they recover from a scandal regarding Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments. Jones, best known for warning the world about gay frogs and being 100% right about almost everything years before everyone else, is loaning some of his credibility to the program in exchange for a hefty payday.

The post To Improve Trustworthiness Of The Hosts, 'The View' To Replace Whoopi Goldberg With Alex Jones appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x