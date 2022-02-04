Truckers vs. Tyrants

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The only power the tyrant has is the power we grant him when we comply. s a caravan of Canadian truckers, composed of thousands and stretching 45 miles, made its way to the Canadian capital of Ottawa in protest of leftist tyranny, the propagandist media moved swiftly to downplay the size and scope of it all. A USA Today “fact checker” wrote: “Canada truck convoy not an official Guinness World record.” SNIP So while USA Today’s “fact check” was technically true, it was nothing more than a desperate, pedantic effort to dismiss the overwhelming size and significance of the freedom...



Read More...