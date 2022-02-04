'Unsafe & Irresponsible' - Flight Attendants Union "Outraged" That Southwest Will Resume Alcohol Sales

While face masks could become a permanent requirement for air travel, the ban on alcohol sales appears to be lifting after nearly two years.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines released a statement indicating the return "to offering an expanded selection of beverages on Feb. 16."

"Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options, so we're delighted to restore additional on-board offerings as a part of the Southwest Hospitality that our Customers know and love," said Tony Roach, Vice President Customer Experience and Customer Relations.

The statement described flights of more than 176 miles or more will restore "alcohol beverages for on-board purchase." This includes Miller Lite ($6), Blue Moon ($7), Lagunitas IPA ($7), sparkling wine ($6), chardonnay ($6), cabernet sauvignon ($6), vodka ($7), lime vodka ($7), Jack Daniels ($7), Wild Turkey ($7), Bacardi Rum ($7), and Tequila ($7).

Not everyone was happy with development after two years of dry flights. The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants was strongly opposed to the airline's move to resume alcohol sales because it could increase customer "misconduct issues."

The flight attendants' union, TWU Local 556, wrote in a Facebook post that it was "outraged" at the carrier's "irresponsible resumption of alcohol sales."

"We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that to do this prior to the mask mandate being lifted is contrary to their prior statements and will potentially increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues.

"This, along with added injury risk on ultra-short haul service flights, will put our [m]embers overall safety and security at an unacceptable level of risk," TWU Local 556 said.

If unions could have it their way, they would favor leaving mask muzzles on air travelers and restricting what can and cannot be served.

The question: What happens when masks come off and alcohol is served in flight? After two years of dry flights and uncomfortable masks, will passengers openly speak their minds to flight attendants?