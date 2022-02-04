Was Hillary Clinton Paying Michael Avenatti?

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As the creepy porn lawyer faces fines and jail time, questions about his operation—and who was financing it—linger. id Hillary Clinton or the Democratic National Committee ever pay Michael Avenatti? The question isn’t exactly new. It was at least hinted at as early as May 10, 2018. That day, Mark Penn, a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, published an op-ed in The Hill newspaper. At the time, the news was filled with the rantings of Avenatti, who gained his fame and notoriety representing former porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels was claiming she was paid to cover up an affair...



Read More...