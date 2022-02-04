WHAT DOES THE GRAPEFRUIT WARNING ON MY CBD MEAN?

Grapefruits contain a compound that leads to significantly increased levels of medication in your bloodstream. While most medications are safe to use with grapefruit, there are a few that can have serious side effects when absorbed at higher than usual levels. Several studies have shown that CBD is similar to furanocoumarin (grapefruit) in its ability to inhibit or decrease the activity, of CYPs. While there haven’t been enough studies to determine what the implications of CBD’s CYP-inhibiting effects are, it’s clear that CBD interacts with CYPs in a significant way. If you’ve never had to worry about grapefruit intake, then...



