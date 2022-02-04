White House Claims Joe Biden Opposed Coronavirus Lockdowns Despite 2020 Call for National Lockdowns

February 4, 2022

The White House on Friday claimed that President Joe Biden never supported coronavirus lockdowns, despite his endorsement of a national lockdown strategy during the 2020 campaign. “We’ve not been pro-lockdown; that has not been his agenda — most of the lockdowns actually happened under the previous President,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing.



