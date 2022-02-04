Why are iconic American brands Cadillac, Tiffany's and Visa still throwing money at Californian-born skier Eileen Gu, 18, who turned her back on Team USA to compete for China at 2022 Winter Olympics and handed Beijing a propaganda gift?

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Iconic American brands like Tiffany's and Cadillac continue to sponsor Californian skier Eileen Gu, the poster girl of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics despite her turning her back on Team USA to instead represent China and promote the Games for them worldwide. The 18-year-old was born and raised in San Francisco where she attended high school. She has also won a place to study at Stanford. Her mother Yan is a first-generation Chinese immigrant and her father, reportedly American, has never been publicly named. Despite competing as an American for most of her youth career in freestyle skiing, Gu will...



Read More...