World Food Prices Accelerate In January, Set For Record High

February 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the last two years, the price of agricultural products has risen sharply. This is reminiscent of 2007 and 2011, and new highs in food prices could be reached later this year. Food prices continued to accelerate in January. The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Food Price Index (FFPI), a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, averaged 135.7 points last month, up 1.5 points (1.1%) higher than in December. FFPI nears the 2011’s all-time high and could hit soon hit a record high Rome-based FAO said the meat index had the most...



