A Jan. 6 suspect died. Now the FBI has to prep for conspiracies.

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON — A man featured on the FBI's website — wanted for assaulting police at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack — died months ago. Now the bureau has to figure out what to do about those photos. In the year since the Jan. 6 investigation began, the FBI has posted images of more than 500 individuals on its U.S. Capitol Violence webpage. More than 350 of those included on the page still haven't been arrested, including dozens who have been successfully identified by online sleuths. The website typically labels those who have been locked up as arrested. But...



Read More...