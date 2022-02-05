Air Force improperly prejudges requests for COVID vax mandate religious exemptions: source

February 5, 2022

In reviewing requests for religious exemptions from the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Air Force's Air Education and Training Command (AETC) is allegedly using a document that effectively denies all requests, in defiance of a legal standard affirmed in a recent federal court ruling. AETC is the approval authority for religious accommodation requests (RARs) for military members assigned to the 13 AETC Air Force installations. Under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, as the AETC analysis document notes, "the government may not burden an individual's religion unless the requirement furthers a compelling government interest with the least restrictive means."...



