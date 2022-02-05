Alec Baldwin To Appear At Boulder Int'l Film Festival In March (Colorado)

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The actor will be the festival's first special guest programmer and he will take part in multiple Q&As. Baldwin was a guest at BIFF in 2010. The Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) announced Tuesday that actor Alec Baldwin will be its first-ever special guest programmer during next month's 18th annual event. Baldwin has selected three films that have influenced him, and he will take part in a brief Q&A after the films are shown. Additionally, A "Conversation With Alec Baldwin" will take place at 6 p.m. on March 5 at the Boulder Theater, as Baldwin will be interviewed by BIFF...



Read More...