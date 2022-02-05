Alex Jones Explained How Globalists Will Us the WHO to Control the World Population Through Vaccines . . . in 2009
I’m just going to leave this here.
Alex Jones, 2009
While the tinfoil conspiracy theory brigade is usually 6-12 months ahead of the curve, Alex Jones was way ahead of everyone.
This would've sounded like crackpot nonsense back then, but every day now it becomes more believable @JikkyKjj @NototyrannyNOW pic.twitter.com/M3NsfN0Rz7
— Philip Soos (@PhilipSoos) February 4, 2022
