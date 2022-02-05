The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Attorney Reiner Fuellmich Presents Opening Statements At Grand Jury, Court Of Public Opinion: “There Is No Corona Pandemic, Only A PCR Test Plandemic” (Video)

February 5, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich presented his opening statements to what is being referred to as a Grand Jury in the court of public opinion. He laid out a case in which he said there was no corona pandemic but rather a “PCR test plandemic.” The Corona Investigative Committee has been posting the panel’s finding and videos. …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x