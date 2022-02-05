Boston Fed, MIT give a glimpse into Fed's crypto future with digital coin design

he Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Digital Currency Initiative have come up with an initial design for a central bank digital currency. The theoretical coin, which was unveiled just as the Federal Reserve explores the pros and cons of adopting one – could handle 1.7 million transactions per second, and settle in under two seconds, the Boston Fed and MIT surmise. The research initiative dubbed Project Hamilton is a multi-year collaboration between the Boston Fed and MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative that started in 2020. The project is exploring different designs that would optimize the...



