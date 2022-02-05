Canada’s Conservative Leader Candice Bergen Demands ‘Blackface’ Trudeau Apologize for Calling Truckers Racist

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Candice Bergen, elected on Wednesday to replace the ousted Erin O’Toole as interim leader of the Canadian Conservative caucus, came out swinging in her debut House of Commons appearance by blasting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for refusing to extend an “olive branch” to Freedom Convoy demonstrators. O’Toole was dumped by the Conservatives in a secret ballot and replaced by Bergen (who is not to be confused with the American actress of the same name). The Conservatives felt O’Toole was ineffective as an opposition leader and blamed him for losing a snap election to the Liberals in 2021 – a vote...



