Effort to rescue Moroccan boy stuck in well reaches ‘final stages’

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A large team of Moroccan workers was in the “final stages” of a precarious mission to rescue a 5-year-old boy named Rayan from a 105-foot deep well that he had been trapped in since Tuesday. Workers were bulldozing cautiously to avoid soil erosion, landslides and falling rocks as they tried to reach the boy. The teams could not descend directly into the well because it was too narrow, the report said. As the frantic rescue effort reached its fourth day, the North African nation was reportedly riveted to live coverage of the rescue effort in the rural village of Ighran,...



