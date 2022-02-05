Former Navy captain in the US Seventh Fleet admits he was bribed with lavish meals and sex workers by a foreign defense contracto

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former Navy captain pleaded guilty to accepting nearly $68,000 in bribes from a foreign contractor. Donald Hornbeck accepted dinners, parties, and sex workers from businessman Leonard Glenn Francis.The "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal has led to the indictment of dozens of military officials.A former Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery on Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in luxury hotel rooms, dinners, alcohol-fueled parties, and sex workers from a Singapore-based defense contractor.In his plea agreement, Donald Hornbeck, 61, admitted to accepting the gifts from Malaysian businessman Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard."In exchange, Hornbeck shared confidential information with Francis and helped...



