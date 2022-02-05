Gas prices reach record highs in Orange and Los Angeles counties

Gas prices in Orange County have reached a record high. The average price of self-serve regular is $4.70 a gallon, beating the previous record set in 2012, CBS Los Angeles reports. That has given way to a shocking sight: $4.99 a gallon for regular gas at a Chevron station in Costa Mesa — the most expensive price for regular gas in Orange County. John Doidge says he was only there because he only needed a couple of gallons, and it was the closest station to home. "It's all about convenience. I just needed a couple of gallons for the lawnmower,...



