GoFundMe Freezes Funds For Child’s Heart Surgery After Finding Out He Supports Trucker Protest

February 5, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OTTAWA—The popular fundraising site GoFundMe has frozen funds for a local 5-year-old's heart surgery after it was discovered that the boy was a supporter of the Canadian Trucker Protest.

The post GoFundMe Freezes Funds For Child's Heart Surgery After Finding Out He Supports Trucker Protest appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...