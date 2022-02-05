The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

GoFundMe Freezes Funds For Child’s Heart Surgery After Finding Out He Supports Trucker Protest

February 5, 2022

OTTAWA—The popular fundraising site GoFundMe has frozen funds for a local 5-year-old's heart surgery after it was discovered that the boy was a supporter of the Canadian Trucker Protest. 

The post GoFundMe Freezes Funds For Child's Heart Surgery After Finding Out He Supports Trucker Protest appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


