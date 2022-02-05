Good grades barely matter in NYC’s new high school application process

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The city’s high school application process is now a crapshoot — and top grades barely matter. One month before the application deadline, the Department of Education unveiled its long-awaited new admission system, lowering the bar for entry into many competitive high schools — and tossing kids with a range of academic achievement into a random hopper. “It’s now essentially a lottery system masquerading as a selective process,” said Effie Zakry, a vice-president of the Citywide Council on High Schools, a DOE parental advisory body. Eighth graders have until March 1 to submit an application listing up to 12 high schools...



Read More...