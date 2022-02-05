The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Graphika: The Deep State’s Beard for Controlling the Information Age

vSemi-state actors play a very important role in today’s online landscape and in the 1970s, Graphika employees would likely have been working directly for the CIA. NEW YORK – Graphika is the toast of the town. The private social-media and tech-intelligence agency that tracks down bots and exposes foreign influence operations online is constantly quoted, …


