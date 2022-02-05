‘I need help.’ Rand Paul crashes Ohio Senate race with another attack on Fauci

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rand Paul is on television – but not in Lexington or Louisville. Kentucky’s junior senator is splashing onto screens in Ohio, as the star of a new commercial on behalf of Mike Gibbons, an investment banker running in a competitive Republican U.S. Senate primary in the neighboring border state. In the ad, which began airing statewide in Ohio this week, Paul zones in on the issue that’s consumed much of his energy over the last year: Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I’ve stood strong against the mandates of Dr. Fauci, but I need help,” Paul says straight into the camera. “I know...



