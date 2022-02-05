Japanese trains now even more convenient as new service lets you pick up groceries at station

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With most people in Japan relying on public transportation to get around, between a Monday-to-Friday commute and weekend leisure outings it’s not unusual to pass through a train station almost every day. So if you’re going to be at the station anyway, why not get your grocery shopping done while you’re there? That’s the idea behind a new partnership between online grocery seller Cookpad Mart and East Japan Railway Company (a.k.a. JR East). Ordinarily, Cookpad Mart customers pick up their orders from Cookpad lockers (you’ll sometimes see them inside convenience stores, for example), but the new service allows you to...



Read More...