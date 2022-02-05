'Jim Cooper has asked the intel agencies to dig up dirt on us': Tucker Carlson claims Democrat lawmaker asked US government to investigate him over his criticism of Biden's Ukraine policy

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the crisis in Ukraine has pushed a Democratic lawmaker to ask an intelligence briefer to dig up dirt on the top-ranked cable news program in an effort to find out if the show is tied to Russia. Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper, 65, asked the question during a closed-door briefing in Congress on Wednesday, Carlson revealed on his show Friday. 'We are not tied to Russia, of course,' Carlson said. 'It's a cable television program. He knows that. But that is not the point.'



