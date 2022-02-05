NH Senate proposal calls for constitutional amendment to revise voter requirements

February 5, 2022

Voters would get a chance to amend the N.H. Constitution to redefine who is allowed to cast ballots in the state under a proposal considered Monday in an N.H. Senate committee. Current constitutional wording specifies that one must have a domicile in the place where that person is voting in New Hampshire. The proposed constitutional amendment would require people also to have a “primary residence” where they vote. Some who testified before the N.H. Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee said the wording change could be used to prohibit voting by students who are from out of state but...



