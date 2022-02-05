The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pfizer’s Confidential Documents Confirm Their COVID Shot Could Cause VAED

A confidential Pfizer document has confirmed that the company’s COVID-19 “vaccine” causes vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED). Other government documents have shown evidence that these shots can cause anything from VAIDS, heart attacks, stroke, and often death. Comparison of Official Government Reports Suggest Fully Vaccinated Are Developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Cases of Vaccine-Induced VAIDS on the Rise Due …


