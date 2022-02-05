POLICE STATE AUSTRALIA: Perth Police Interrupt Mass and Barge into Church to Check Proper Masking of Parishioners

Church worshippers were in total shock as a policeman interrupted the mass service at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Mount Hawthorn Perth, Australia on Thursday evening.“It is highly regrettable that the police felt themselves obliged to intervene during a religious service in one of Perth’s Catholic parishes in order to enforce the mask-wearing mandate,” Catholic Archbishop of Perth Timothy Costelloe said in a statement according to news.com.au.“The celebration of the Eucharist is the central act of Catholic worship and is sacred to all Catholics,” he added. (snip)“Police responded to a report from a member of the public of people not...



