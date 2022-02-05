SUPERYACHT: WashPost Owner Jeff Bezos’ Climate Hypocrisy Exposed

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos just solidified himself as one of the biggest climate activist hypocrites in world politics. Superyacht and BezosThe city of Rotterdam reportedly gave the green light to disassemble one of Netherland’s oldest bridges to make way for the third richest man in the world’s superyacht, according to BBC. Bezos postured himself as an environmental icon for years. In 2020, Bezos made headlines when he pledged $10 billion dollars of his personal wealth to form the Bezos Earth Fund. The hypocrisy is truly astounding: The Conversation reported that “a superyacht with a permanent crew, helicopter pad, submarines...



Read More...