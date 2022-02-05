"Tesla Recall" Search Trend Erupts To Record Highs Amid Quality Control Woes

We've noticed a troubling trend that should have some Tesla owners trembling in fear the next time they drive their vehicles due to increasing reports of defects that may result in higher risks of an accident. The federal government has recently clamped down on the company, forcing them to announce more and more factory recalls.

The number of new stories on the Bloomberg terminal covering the keyword "Tesla recall" has surged over the last three years.

The trend was confirmed on Google, reaching new decade highs this month.

Undoubtedly, the frequency of factory recalls has increased. As we've previously discussed, more than one million Teslas have been recalled in recent months.

... and the recalls could increase as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced this week that it's reviewing complaints about Tesla vehicles suddenly braking at high speeds.

"This process includes discussions with the manufacturer, as well as reviewing additional data sources, including Early Warning Reporting data. If the data show that a risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately," according to a statement from the agency.

NHTSA reviewed complaints from drivers about 'phantom braking' on highways resulting in near-collisions.

One unidentified 2021 Tesla Model 3 driver in Madison, Wisconsin, complained about his unexpected braking incident on a major highway last month. "I was driving north on Wisconsin route 14 at about 60 mph in my Tesla model 3 using the cruise control," the driver said, adding that the sudden braking almost sparked an accident.

An unidentified 2021 Tesla Model Y driver in Texas had a similar experience.

"When driving on a two-lane road and approaching an oncoming 18 wheeler the cruise control consistently slams on the brakes and I am concerned about the well-being of my 5- and 4- year-old in the back seat," the driver said. "It whips them forward. I am also concerned about cars following me and getting rear ended with the force it is applying this phantom braking."

Perhaps the government is getting more serious about quality control issues and Autopilot woes of Tesla after years of sitting on the sidelines. The latest complaint of sudden braking could spark another round of factory recalls.

Popular automotive magazine Car and Driver has been right: Tesla cars are "hampered by quality problems."