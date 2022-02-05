The Deafening Silence and Grievous Complicity of Church Leaders During Covid

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Deafening Silence and Grievous Complicity of Church Leaders During CovidA woman protestor holds a placard at a freedom rally in Bournemouth, England, Feb. 5, 2022.Church leaders, beginning with Pope Francis and the Vatican, have been silent and complicit in the face of grave wrongs committed over the past two years — each neatly summed up in the picture above.In the case of the Vatican, it has committed these injustices on its own territory, enforcing some of the world’s strictest vaccine mandates even when evidence mounts that these shots pose considerable health risks, especially for young people, and the threat...



Read More...