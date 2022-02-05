The Iranian Octopus

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Last week, Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett described the Iranian regime as an octopus that for decades had encircled Israel with its tentacles in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, and Yemen. He announced that Israel was now going to change its policy and instead of struggling against the tentacles, it will strike at the head of the octopus in Tehran. Prime Minister Bennet was referring to the theocratic regime’s military and financial sponsorship of Bashar al-Assad’s bloody civil war in Syria, now in its 11th year, and the mullahs backing for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the terrorist Hezbollah in Lebanon...



Read More...