The Queen: 70 years on the throne

February 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Queen has cut a cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee as she met members of the Sandringham community on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign. Ahead of Accession Day, she hosted a reception for volunteer groups, pensioners and fellow members of the local Women's Institute (WI) group. Guests included a former cookery student who helped create the original Coronation chicken recipe. The Queen was described as being on "sparkling" form at the reception. On Sunday, she will have reigned for 70 years, excluding Accession Day. It also marks the day her father George VI died in...



Read More...