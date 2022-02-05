Trump applauds RNC censure of renegade Reps. Cheney, Kinzinger

February 5, 2022

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening applauded the Republican Party’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, saying the two renegade lawmakers had “put themselves ahead of our country.” The Republican National Committee on Friday voted to formally censure Cheney and Kinzinger for their participation in the Democrat-led House committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. ”Congratulations to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and its Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, on their great ruling in censuring Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, two horrible RINOs who put themselves ahead of our Country” Trump said. ”They have almost no approval...



