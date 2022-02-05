Watch: Virginia Mother Slams School Officials Over "Asinine Political Theater" Mask Mandate

A Virginia mother’s impassioned speech before her children’s school board has gone viral after she pointed out that their mask policy is pure political theater and has “turned kids’ lives upside down at school for what is essentially a non-risk.”

Merianne Jenson tore apart officials on the Prince William County School Board, noting that other schools in the country have stayed open throughout the pandemic without mask mandates and operated perfectly normally.

“Unfortunately, politics leads us to believe there is only one solution. Masks,” Jensen said, adding that when other schools refused to implement mandates “There were not child coffins lined up as some educators in this county suggested would be the case. In fact, things have been going pretty much as normal.”

“Kids are getting sick despite wearing masks,” Jenson continued, urging “We are forcing healthy children home for ‘exposure’ despite them wearing masks. And we are segregating children by vaccination status and religious exemption status despite the wearing of masks.”

“So I ask you, if masks work, why don’t they?” she said to rapturous applause from other parents.

The mother also told the board “I’d now like to cover the facts. Not policy as determined by the White House. Not CDC recommendations, which I remind you is still policy — policy, I might add, that changes by the day without any basis in science at all.”

“So here are the facts [that] are available to any one of you,” she continued, noting that out of 49,000 children in the U.S. who have sadly died since the pandemic began, just 331 of those deaths were listed as “COVID-related.”

“We play politics with kids faces by placing restrictive fabrics over their noses and mouths,” she asserted, adding: “This is asinine. This is blatant political theater, and it needs to end.”

Jenson also pointed out that the school superintendent previously claimed her “hands were tied” over the masks because former Democrat Governor Ralph Northam had imposed a statewide mandate, but it has been rescinded by new Governor Glenn Youngkin, yet the school district continues to uphold it.

