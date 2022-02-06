12 Countries Roll Back COVID Restrictions, Israel Scraps ‘Green Pass’

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sweden and Switzerland joined Denmark, Norway, Finland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Italy, Lithuania, France and the UK in announcing they will lift COVID restrictions and open up their countries.(Children’s Health Defense) – Europe is accelerating steps to roll back COVID restrictions as efforts to control the spread of the virus have failed and countries downgrade the threat posed by SARS-CoV-2.Sweden and Switzerland joined Denmark, Norway, Finland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Italy, Lithuania, France and the U.K. in announcing they will lift COVID restrictions and open up their countries.Top Israeli officials also announced this week they are abolishing the country’s “Green Pass” COVID...



