55 federal agencies are tracking religious objection requests, including exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, amid concern from conservatives

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As many as 55 federal departments and agencies have created 57 rule changes to keep track of employees or applicants who have sought exemptions of various kinds, including exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a Christian conservative lobbying group reports. While some rules are limited to vaccine exemptions, others track all exemptions, such as an employee or applicant seeking accommodation from working on the Sabbath or Sunday, reports Liberty Counsel Action, the lobbying arm of the nonprofit legal organization that specializes in religious freedom cases. Some rules even track visitors to their buildings or events. For example, the Treasury Department’s Office...



Read More...