African Pachamama: Priest Defrocked

African Pachamama: Priest DefrockedAneho Bishop Isaac Jogues Gaglo, Togo, laicised Father Joseph Bassitome (pictured) for joining a pagan African religion.Gaglo writes in a February 2 message that he summoned Bassitome after learning that he was invoking pagan deities and indulging in "syncretistic and scandalous" practices.Bassitome admitted having joined a group called "African Renaissance." The bishop ordered him to leave the group and spend a period of time in a monastery in the mountains. But Bassitome refused and asked to be defrocked. Had he adored Pachamama, Francis would have made him a Cardinal.In Western dioceses, priests proclaiming the pagan homosex religion...


