AMERICA Prayer Vigil 2/7/22

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Join together with Fellow FREEPERS to Pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, and the Media.'I Urge, then, First of All, that Requests, Prayers, Intercession and Thanksgiving be Made for Everyone: for Kings and All those in Authority that we May Live Peaceful and Quiet Lives in All Godliness and Holiness.' 1 Timothy 2:1-2Religion Forum Threads Labeled [Prayer] are Closed to Debate of Any Kind.Psalm 112:1-3Blessed is the Man that Feareth the Lord, and Delighteth Greatly in His Commandments.His Seed shall be Mighty upon Earth: the Generation of the Righteous shall be...



