Beijing Olympics: Coca-Cola quiet on Uyghur genocide after criticizing Georgia election law

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Coca-Cola Company continues to remain silent about China's genocide of Uyghur Muslims amid the company's involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coca-Cola's participation has been questioned by critics as China continues its ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. "The Coca-Cola Company is focused on helping communities address their sustainability challenges, but we can’t do it alone," the company says on its website. "That is why we’ve formed key nonprofit partnerships with incredible organizations to progress sustainability initiatives such as women’s empowerment, water replenishment, sustainable packaging and climate action."



