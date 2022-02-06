California-born figure skater Beverly Zu, 19, is slammed on Chinese social media after finishing LAST on the ice having given up her US citizenship to compete for Communist Beijing in Winter Olympics

The American-born Chinese figure skater who gave up her US citizenship and changed her name to compete for the Communist country at the Winter Olympic in Beijing fell twice during the women's short program team event - to the scorn of many her adopted country. Beverly Zu, 19, who changed her name to Zhu Yi, finished with the lowest score of the event at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium after she failed to land a jump and fell on the opening combination, and botched another jump later in her short program. Skating to Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones, Zhu...



