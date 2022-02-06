Canceled: Woke Soccer Player Megan Rapinoe Left Off U.S. Women’s Team Roster

The wokest of all U.S. national sports teams just got a little less woke. U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up a roster that features youth and players the team will rely on in the future. It does not, however, feature noted USWNT anthem-protester Megan Rapinoe. Megan Rapinoe kneels during the National Anthem prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at Georgia Dome on September 18,... ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 18: Megan Rapinoe #15 kneels during the National Anthem prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at...



